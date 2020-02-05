KFF Senior Vice President Provides Testimony Before House Committee On Foreign Affairs On U.S. Government Role In Women’s Global Health

KFF: Testimony: The U.S. Government Role in Women’s Global Health and Key Challenges

Jennifer Kates, senior vice president and director of KFF’s Global Health & HIV Policy program, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on February 5, 2020, as part of a hearing on Unique Challenges Women Face in Global Health. Her testimony describes the role of the U.S. government in women’s global health, including U.S. programs on global maternal and child health/nutrition, family planning and reproductive health, and HIV (PEPFAR), and highlights challenges and opportunities to strengthen these efforts (2/5).