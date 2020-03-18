menu

KFF Resources Examine COVID-19 Cases Globally, Donor Funding, Other Aspects Of Outbreak

Mar 18, 2020

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of March 17, 2020 (3/17).

KFF: The U.S. Response to Coronavirus: Summary of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 (Oum/Wexler/Kates, 3/11).

KFF: Donor Funding for the Global Novel Coronavirus Response (Moss, 3/10).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources, including those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here.

