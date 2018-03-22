Kaiser Family Foundation Budget Summary Analyzes Global Health Aspects Of FY 2018 Omnibus Released By Congress

Kaiser Family Foundation: Congress Releases FY18 Omnibus

This budget summary highlights global health-related funding contained in the FY 2018 Omnibus bill released by Congress on Wednesday. The bill provides funding for the U.S. government through the rest of the 2018 fiscal year including for U.S. global health programs. Funding provided to the State Department and USAID through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totaled $8.7 billion, essentially flat compared to the FY 2017 enacted level, and $2.2 billion (34 percent) above the President’s FY 2018 request. The analysis includes tables that compare U.S. global health funding in the FY 2018 Omnibus to the FY 2017 enacted levels and FY 2018 request (3/22).