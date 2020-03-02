Innovative Financing Approaches Could Help Accelerate Progress On WASH Access

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Paying for the Spout: Innovative Financing Could Expand Access to Water

Wania Yad, intern with the Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program, and colleagues discuss financing approaches for global WASH projects, writing, “Although the financing gap is immense, we have the approaches and platforms in place to accelerate progress toward SDG 6 [– to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030]. After all, only 1 percent of the global GDP is needed to ensure water and sanitation for all. Yet it could make a world of difference in the lives of the people who still need access to clean and safe water and sanitation services” (3/2).