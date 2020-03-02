menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Innovative Financing Approaches Could Help Accelerate Progress On WASH Access

Mar 02, 2020

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Paying for the Spout: Innovative Financing Could Expand Access to Water
Wania Yad, intern with the Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program, and colleagues discuss financing approaches for global WASH projects, writing, “Although the financing gap is immense, we have the approaches and platforms in place to accelerate progress toward SDG 6 [– to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030]. After all, only 1 percent of the global GDP is needed to ensure water and sanitation for all. Yet it could make a world of difference in the lives of the people who still need access to clean and safe water and sanitation services” (3/2).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.