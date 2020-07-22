menu

Blog Posts Discuss Strengthening Health Care Systems, Global Health Institutions, Progress Toward SDGs

Jul 22, 2020

Atlantic Council: Ukraine’s healthcare system is in critical condition again
Judy Twigg, professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and expert on healthcare systems in the former Soviet Union (7/21).

BMJ Opinion: We should strengthen existing institutions rather than create a new international body for virus surveillance
Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics (7/21).

Brookings: How investing in health has a significant economic payoff for developing economies
Jaana Remes, economist and a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI), and colleagues (7/21).

IntraHealth International: New Tool Helps Organizations Prepare for Africa’s Rapidly Evolving Health Work Landscape
Dai Hozumi, IntraHealth’s chief technical officer, and colleagues (7/21).

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Strengthening Fragile States: Why It Makes Sense to Invest in Global Health
Magdalena Baranowska, staff intern with the Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program (7/21).

World Economic Forum: Europe is progressing most towards these U.N. Sustainability Goals: A report card for Europe
Sean Fleming, senior writer with Formative Content (7/21).

