India Increases Gestational Age For Legal Abortion From 20 To 24 Weeks

PTI/ET Healthworld: Cabinet approves raising of upper limit for permitting abortions to 24 weeks

“While addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the upper limit for permitting abortions has been extended from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks. … He also said that this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies. The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities, as well as minors, who may not realize they are pregnant until later, he said…” (1/29).

Xinhua: India raises permissible limit for abortions from 20 to 24 weeks

“…An official statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the ‘Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ would be for ‘expanding access’ of women to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian, or social grounds. … The proposed increase in gestational age will ensure dignity, autonomy, confidentiality, and justice for women who need to terminate pregnancy, added the Ministry’s statement…” (1/29).