Increased Political Commitment Needed To Eliminate Mother-To-Child HIV Transmission In Africa, Maintain Global Gains On AIDS, WHO DG Says

Xinhua: Gains in AIDS fight under threat due to declining political commitment, funding: WHO

“Global gains made in AIDS fight are under threat due to declining political commitment and funding, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said here on Monday. At an international AIDS conference [in Kigali], the WHO chief said in 2018, 770,000 people died from HIV and 1.7 million people were newly infected and the vast majority of these cases and deaths occurred in Africa…” (12/3).

Xinhua: Elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV achievable with political will: WHO

“Eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis is achievable once there is political will, head of World Health Organization (WHO) said here on Monday during an international AIDS conference. ‘Eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis is achievable and you can help provide the key ingredient: political will,’ Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, told first ladies of African countries at a sideline session of the International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) which runs from Dec. 2-7…” (11/2).