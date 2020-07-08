COVID-19 Pandemic Continues To Accelerate, WHO DG Says; ‘New Dynamic’ Needed To Address Global Impacts, ECOSOC President Says

France 24: Covid-19 pandemic accelerating and global peak still to come, WHO says

“Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. ‘The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference…” (7/7).

U.N. News: ‘New dynamic’ needed to overcome negative impacts of COVID-19 worldwide

“The dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have laid bare ‘weaknesses in our systems and societies,’ a top official told the U.N.’s key international forum on sustainable development which began on Tuesday, warning that ‘a new dynamic’ is needed to overcome the negative shocks. ‘The COVID-19 pandemic, while primarily a health crisis, also quickly became the worst human and economic crisis in decades,’ Mona Juul, president of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), told the inaugural meeting of the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development, which will run until 16 July…” (7/7).

