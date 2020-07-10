Italian Study Shows Risk Of Mother-To-Child Transmission Of Coronavirus; More Research Needed, Scientists Say

Devex: Study shows risk of mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 virus

“A new study shows the potential risk of in-utero mother-to-child transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, although one of the study’s authors said further studies are needed to draw a definitive conclusion. The study, presented on Thursday at the AIDS 2020 virtual conference and on the eve of the July 10 international COVID-19 conference, collected specimens from 31 pregnant women who gave birth between March and April 2020 in Northern Italy. … The results showed one case of the virus found in the vaginal mucosa, one case of the virus found in breast milk, and two cases where the babies tested positive for the virus via nasopharyngeal swabs, said Claudio Fenizia, assistant professor and researcher at the University of Milan’s Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, and one of the study leads…” (Ravelo, 7/9).

