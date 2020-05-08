menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Hydroxychloroquine Failed To Show Benefit In COVID-19 Patients, Observational Study Says

May 08, 2020

Reuters: Malaria drug touted by Trump for coronavirus fails another test
“The malaria treatment repeatedly championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a ‘game changer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus has again failed to show a benefit in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study released on Thursday. While the study being published in the New England Journal of Medicine had certain limitations, doctors reported that the use of hydroxycholoquine neither lessened the need for patients requiring breathing assistance nor the risk of death…” (Emery, 5/8).

Additional coverage of the study is available from AP, TIME, and Wall Street Journal.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.