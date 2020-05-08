Hydroxychloroquine Failed To Show Benefit In COVID-19 Patients, Observational Study Says

Reuters: Malaria drug touted by Trump for coronavirus fails another test

“The malaria treatment repeatedly championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a ‘game changer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus has again failed to show a benefit in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study released on Thursday. While the study being published in the New England Journal of Medicine had certain limitations, doctors reported that the use of hydroxycholoquine neither lessened the need for patients requiring breathing assistance nor the risk of death…” (Emery, 5/8).

Additional coverage of the study is available from AP, TIME, and Wall Street Journal.