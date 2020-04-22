NIH Issues Coronavirus Treatment Guidelines; Hydroxychloroquine Study Shows No Benefit

POLITICO: NIH panel issues first guidance on coronavirus drugs

“Coronavirus treatment guidelines issued by a government panel conclude there is not enough data on some of the most touted drugs — including hydroxychloroquine, which the panel said should not be used outside clinical trials when paired with antibiotics. The group, organized by the National Institutes of Health, includes physicians, statisticians and other experts from both government agencies and health organizations. Its guidelines break potential Covid-19 treatments into two categories: antivirals such as the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and Gilead’s experimental drug remdesivir, and immune system-focused therapies like convalescent plasma or certain arthritis medicines. There is not enough data for or against the vast majority of the medicines, the panel said in its ‘living document’, while warning against using some outside of clinical trials…” (Owermohle, 4/21).

Reuters: Drug championed by Trump for coronavirus shows no benefit, possible harm in study awaiting validation

“An old malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a ‘game changer’ in the fight against the coronavirus provided no benefit and potentially higher risk of death for patients at U.S. veterans hospitals, according to an analysis that has been submitted for expert review…” (Beasley, 4/21).

Additional coverage of the NIH guidelines and the hydroxychloroquine study is available from AP, Financial Times, The Hill (2), and Science.