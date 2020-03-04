U.S. Announces $108M In Additional Humanitarian Assistance For Crisis In Syria

U.S. Department of State: America Announces New Humanitarian Assistance for the Syria Crisis Response

In a press statement, Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Department of State spokesperson, says, “[Tuesday,] in Turkey, the U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft, announced $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria in response to the ongoing crisis caused by Assad regime, Russian, and Iranian forces. This includes nearly $56 million from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $52 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It brings the total U.S. humanitarian response to more than $10.6 billion since the start of the Syria crisis. The United States remains the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance — both in Syria and around the world. This assistance is a component of our National Security Strategy to prioritize the reduction of human suffering…” (3/3).