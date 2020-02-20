menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Humanitarian Aid Workers Face Homelessness, Death In Syria’s Idlib Province

Feb 20, 2020

Washington Post: As civilians suffer in Syria’s Idlib province, death and displacement stalk aid workers, too
“As aid workers rushed around Syria’s Idlib province in recent days to help its war-battered people survive, a Syrian relief agency was scrambling to save another struggling group: its own employees. They have been left homeless and in search of cover from a brutal winter and an unforgiving military advance against the last pocket of rebel resistance to Syria’s government after nine years of war. … The global response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib relies almost entirely on Syrian aid workers, to feed people, tend to the injured, and find shelter for the displaced…” (Fahim, 2/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.