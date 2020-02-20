Humanitarian Aid Workers Face Homelessness, Death In Syria’s Idlib Province

Washington Post: As civilians suffer in Syria’s Idlib province, death and displacement stalk aid workers, too

“As aid workers rushed around Syria’s Idlib province in recent days to help its war-battered people survive, a Syrian relief agency was scrambling to save another struggling group: its own employees. They have been left homeless and in search of cover from a brutal winter and an unforgiving military advance against the last pocket of rebel resistance to Syria’s government after nine years of war. … The global response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib relies almost entirely on Syrian aid workers, to feed people, tend to the injured, and find shelter for the displaced…” (Fahim, 2/19).