‘Worst Case’ Humanitarian Scenario In Idlib, Former U.S. Ambassador To Syria Warns, Calls For U.S., NATO To Urge Ceasefire

The Hill: Former U.S. ambassador to Syria: Idlib is ‘worst case scenario’

“A top diplomat in the Obama administration is calling on the U.S. and NATO to push for a cease-fire between Turkey and Russia in Syria, saying the battles in the Idlib province are resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. ‘Idlib is the worst case scenario we have worried about in Syria since 2011,’ said Robert Ford, who served as U.S. ambassador to Syria from 2010 to 2014, during a briefing Thursday on Capitol Hill…” (Kelly, 2/20).

Additional coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Idlib is available from New Humanitarian and PRI.