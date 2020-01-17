HHS Secretary Azar Denounces Efforts To ‘Normalize’ Reproductive Rights Terminology, Says ‘No International Right To Abortion’ In Speech To Representatives Of 30 Nations

Washington Times: HHS Secretary Alex Azar says ‘no international right to abortion’

“Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke to representatives from more than 30 nations Thursday morning in Washington, promoting a ‘positive vision for women’s health’ that, he added, doesn’t include abortions. … In Thursday’s speech, Mr. Azar decried efforts, in his words, to ‘normalize’ terms such as ‘reproductive rights’ and ‘sexual and reproductive health’…” (Vondracek, 1/16).