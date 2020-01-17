menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

HHS Secretary Azar Denounces Efforts To ‘Normalize’ Reproductive Rights Terminology, Says ‘No International Right To Abortion’ In Speech To Representatives Of 30 Nations

Jan 17, 2020

Washington Times: HHS Secretary Alex Azar says ‘no international right to abortion’
“Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke to representatives from more than 30 nations Thursday morning in Washington, promoting a ‘positive vision for women’s health’ that, he added, doesn’t include abortions. … In Thursday’s speech, Mr. Azar decried efforts, in his words, to ‘normalize’ terms such as ‘reproductive rights’ and ‘sexual and reproductive health’…” (Vondracek, 1/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.