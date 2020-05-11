HHS Secretary Issues Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Admiral Brett Giroir As U.S. Representative To WHO Executive Board

HHS: Secretary Azar Statement on Senate Confirmation of Brett Giroir to WHO Executive Board

“On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., to serve as the United States representative on the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board, in addition to his duties as Assistant Secretary for Health. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement: ‘…The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear the longstanding need to focus WHO on information sharing and coordination during disease outbreaks, and Admiral Giroir will play a key role as the United States works with nations around the world to reform WHO with that goal in mind'” (5/8).