Health Worker Shortage Worsens In Africa; Coronavirus Mitigation Strategies Shift In Australia, Japan, Dubai; European Sex Workers Struggle To Survive; Average Age Of COVID-19 Patient Drops 15 Years In U.S.

Jul 07, 2020

AFRICA

AP: Egypt arrests doctors, silences critics over virus outbreak (7/6).

AP: Zimbabwe nurses protest; South Africa reopens some classes (Mutsaka/Magome, 7/6).

The BMJ: Covid-19: No large hidden outbreak in Africa but health worker shortage worsens (Dyer, 7/3).

ASIA

AP: Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge (Brownbill/McGuirk, 7/6).

Japan Times: Rift widens between Abe and disease experts over coronavirus strategy (7/6).

New Humanitarian: As home births rise in Nepal, so do fears for maternal health (Logan, 7/6).

PRI: Drones light up the sky in Seoul with coronavirus prevention messages (Romero, 7/6).

Science: Scientists scoff at Indian agency’s plan to have COVID-19 vaccine ready for use next month (7/6).

EUROPE

Financial Times: Britain ‘lags way behind’ in wearing face masks, scientists say (Cookson, 7/7).

New York Times: Europe’s Roma Already Faced Discrimination. The Pandemic Made It Worse (Kingsley/Dzhambazova, 7/6).

PRI: Sex workers in Europe struggle to survive as clubs slowly reopen (Barry, 7/6).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: During pandemic, Nicaraguan doctors face political pressure (7/6).

AP: First major Brazilian cities resume classes amid pandemic (Rodrigues/Biller, 7/6).

NPR: How Chile Ended Up With One Of The Highest COVID-19 Rates (Beaubien, 7/2).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Thermometers in hand, Dubai opens for tourists amid pandemic (Gambrell, 7/7).

Wall Street Journal: Second Coronavirus Wave Slams Israel (Schwartz/Lieber, 7/6).

NORTH AMERICA

The Atlantic: The Pandemic Experts Are Not Okay (Yong, 7/7).

The Atlantic: The U.S. Is Repeating Its Deadliest Pandemic Mistake (Khazan, 7/6).

The Hill: The average age of COVID-19 patients has dropped by 15 years, Fauci says (Kelley, 7/6).

Mother Jones: How to Protect America’s Public Health System From Leaders Like Trump (Butler, 7/6).

