Group Of Republican Senators Request Information About WHO Novel Coronavirus Response In Letter To DG Tedros

The Hill: GOP senators target WHO as part of coronavirus probe

“A group of Republican senators are homing in on the World Health Organization (WHO) as they launch a probe into the coronavirus response, which is expected to include a focus on China’s handling of the disease. Seven senators sent a letter on Tuesday to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the organization, saying they were requesting information ahead of a congressional hearing on the WHO’s role in ‘helping the Chinese Communist Party cover up information regarding the threat of the Coronavirus’…” (Carney, 4/14).

Washington Times: Republican senators seek answers on WHO’s early response to coronavirus outbreak

“…The letter, signed by Republican Sens. Todd Young of Indiana, Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Martha McSally of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, and Joni Ernst of Iowa, seeks answers on what the group called a ‘failed and delayed response’ to the outbreak. ‘American taxpayers fund the WHO, and it is up to us to make sure those taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely,’ the lawmakers wrote. … Also Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, unveiled legislation aimed at holding ‘the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for causing the COVID-19 global pandemic’…” (Meier, 4/14).