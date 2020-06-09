Satellite Data Suggest Novel Coronavirus Might Have Emerged Earlier In Wuhan; Chinese Companies Step Up As Global Humanitarian Donors; China Demands Proof Of Vaccine Interference From Sen. Rick Scott

ABC News: Satellite data suggests coronavirus may have hit China earlier: Researchers

“…Using techniques similar to those employed by intelligence agencies, the research team behind the study analyzed commercial satellite imagery and ‘observed a dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019,’ according to Dr. John Brownstein, the Harvard Medical professor who led the research. Brownstein, an ABC News contributor, said the traffic increase also ‘coincided with’ elevated queries on a Chinese internet search for ‘certain symptoms that would later be determined as closely associated with the novel coronavirus.’ Though Brownstein acknowledged the evidence is circumstantial, he said the study makes for an important new data point in the mystery of COVID-19’s origins…” (Folmer/Margolin, 6/8).

AP: China’s companies emerge as global donors in virus pandemic

“…The pandemic marks the debut of China’s business elite as global humanitarian donors alongside their American, European, and Japanese counterparts. [Jack] Ma, Alibaba, and other Chinese companies and tycoons are donating hundreds of millions of dollars of medical supplies, food, and cash in dozens of countries…” (McDonald, 6/9).

UPI: China slams U.S. senator for remarks on coronavirus vaccine

“China is demanding evidence it is interfering in the global development of a novel coronavirus vaccine, following comments from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing on Monday that Scott should submit proof of Chinese meddling in vaccine development…” (Shim, 6/8).

