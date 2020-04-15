Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts, Press Releases On COVID-19 Pandemic

African Arguments: How Covid-19 Lockdowns Affect Healthcare of Non-Covid Cases

Adejoke Adeboyejo, freelance writer based in Lagos, Nigeria (4/14).

ASTMH: American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (AJTMH) COVID-19 Collection (April 2020).

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 is an opportunity for gender equality within the workplace and at home

Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics; Julia Smith, research associate in faculty of health sciences at Simon Fraser University; and Rosemary Morgan, assistant scientist in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (4/15).

Brookings: Solving both the short- and long-term COVID-19 crises

Mahmoud Mohieldin, special envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the U.N., and Michael Kelleher, director of external affairs at the 2Blades Foundation (4/14).

Human Rights Watch: COVID-19 in Yemen — A Perfect Storm

Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher with the Middle East and North Africa Division of Human Rights Watch

IMF: The Great Lockdown: Worst Economic Downturn Since the Great Depression

Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the International Monetary Fund (4/14).

MSF: MSF supports Iraqi hospitals responding to COVID-19 (4/14).

ONE: Opinion: The inequities in the health impact of COVID-19

Jef Vanhamel, medical doctor and ONE youth ambassador (4/14).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: This pandemic offers a lesson we must learn before the next

Manish Kumar and Jim Thomas of MEASURE Evaluation, and Bobby Jefferson of DAI Global Health (4/14).

U.N.: Calibrating the COVID-19 Crisis Response to the SDGs

Kevin P. Gallagher, professor and director of the global development policy center at Boston University and member of the U.N. Committee on Development Policy; William N. Kring, assistant director of the Global Development Policy Center; and Jose Antonio Ocamp, professor at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and chair of the U.N. Committee for Development Policy (4/14).

UNFPA: Ethiopia’s midwives grapple with the COVID-19 while ensuring safe delivery (4/14).

WHO: First U.N. solidarity flight departs Addis Ababa carrying vital COVID-19 medical supplies to all African nations (4/14).