Global Health Community Discusses Response To Coronavirus Outbreak, Need For Strengthened Global Health Security

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: 2019-nCoV: Spread of coronavirus highlights need for strengthened global health security

In a guest post, Judith Wasserheit, chair of the global health committee for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, William H. Foege chair of global health and professor at the University of Washington and co-director of the University of Washington MetaCenter for Pandemic Disease Preparedness & Global Health Security, and Krutika Kuppalli, vice-chair of the IDSA global health committee, affiliated assistant clinical professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, faculty fellow in the Center for Innovation in Global Health, and fellow through the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, discuss how the coronavirus outbreak highlights the need for strengthened global health security (2/5).

Africa Center for Strategic Studies: What the Coronavirus Means for Africa

Shannon Smith, professor of practice and director of engagement at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, discusses the potential threat the coronavirus outbreak poses to Africa (2/4).

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations: U.N. food agencies offer support to China amid coronavirus outbreak

“The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP) have jointly expressed solidarity with China and offered support to the country as it battles the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. In a joint letter to President Xi Jinping, the heads of the three agencies … paid tribute to the resilience of the Chinese people and praised the efforts made by the country dealing with the emergency…” (2/5).