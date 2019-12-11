Global Fund, Thomson Reuters Foundation Partnership To Work To Dismantle Barriers To Health Services, Executives Write In Opinion Piece

Thomson Reuters Foundation: OPINION: End epidemics by breaking down human rights barriers to health

Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and Antonio Zappulla, chief executive of the Thomson Reuters Foundation

“…Human rights-related barriers to health, some explicit, others expressed in behaviors and norms, prevent millions of people from access to lifesaving prevention and treatment. … Stigma, ignorance, prejudice and lack of opportunities are some of the toughest road blocks to remove. But the combined power of the law and the media can make a difference. Fair and balanced news coverage is critical in informing public opinion. Respect for human rights is essential to ensure access to health services. Combined, they become the key to unlocking systemic change. … Everyone has a right to healthcare, encompassing dignity and respect. Not only is this a basic human right, but it is critical to fostering social stability and boosting economic growth. … The Global Fund and the Thomson Reuters Foundation are joining forces to combine the power of an international health financing organization with global media and legal expertise, to help break down barriers to health services. … In its new partnership with the Global Fund, the Thomson Reuters Foundation will facilitate legal services and support for civil society partners in key countries, including development of ‘know your rights’ training, capacity-building for health practitioners, services providers and their clients, plus guidance for NGOs and civil society groups working in challenging social contexts. The Thomson Reuters Foundation will also train journalists on human rights and health issues, and support awareness-raising on human rights-related barriers to health. Our hope is that by combining forces, we can achieve real impact…” (12/10).