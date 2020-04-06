Coronavirus Pandemic Impacting Women’s Access To Abortion Services Worldwide; Some Leaders Question U.S. Funding For WHO Amid Organization’s Support For Abortion During Outbreak

Fox News: Pro-life leaders scrutinize WHO funding amid support for abortion during COVID-19 outbreak

“A host of pro-life leaders questioned whether the U.S. should continue funding the World Health Organization (WHO) after it voiced support for abortion during the coronavirus pandemic…” (Dorman, 4/5).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Expert Views: How coronavirus is affecting abortion access

“Women from Nepal to the United States are struggling to get abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak as lockdowns and medical shortages create barriers to care. Sexual health organizations and women’s rights groups have called on authorities to recognize access to abortion as a human right that must be protected during the pandemic. Here is what some of them are saying about how the virus is affecting sexual health care and what should be done about it…” (Elks, 4/5).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Millions of women feared at risk of backstreet abortions during pandemic

“Millions of women and girls may be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies or risk unsafe backstreet abortions as the coronavirus lockdowns restrict access to family planning services, charity Marie Stopes International said on Friday. Women are struggling to get contraception and terminations during the pandemic, the organization warned, saying a loss of its services alone would impact up to 9.5 million women and could result in an extra 2.7 million unsafe abortions globally…” (Elks, 4/3).