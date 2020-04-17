menu

Gavi Debates How To Move Forward With Replenishment With June Meeting In Doubt

Apr 17, 2020

Devex: Gavi grapples with replenishment at crucial moment for vaccine funding
“Gavi is grappling with how to handle its upcoming replenishment amid the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, as experts call for it to be delayed. The vaccine alliance’s replenishment conference is still scheduled for early June in the U.K., but with the country in the grip of a severe outbreak and other development gatherings canceled, it seems unlikely to go ahead as planned…” (Worley, 4/16).

