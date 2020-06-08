menu

Friends Of Global Fight Releases Statement On Gavi Replenishment

Jun 08, 2020

Friends of the Global Fight: Statement On Global Vaccine Summit
In this statement, Chris Collins, president of Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, says, “Friends applauds Gavi and the international community for a very successful funding replenishment. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has shown the world what is possible when countries commit to helping all children grow up free of preventable disease. At the Global Vaccine Summit this week, world leaders exceeded pledging targets and raised $8.8 billion for Gavi. … Friends is heartened to see this strong stance of global solidarity and we applaud world leaders for stepping up to the challenge” (6/5).

