Gates Foundation CEO Reflects On Foundation’s 20th Anniversary

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “The Optimist”: A letter from our CEO, Mark Suzman: Reflections to guide our next twenty years

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reflects on the Gates Foundation’s 20th anniversary and the future of the foundation, writing, “I am convinced that with the right approaches and the right partnerships the foundation can have an even more profound impact over the next decades than it had in the previous two, and I promise to bring all the lessons I’ve learned in my life and my career to help build on the success of the past 20 years in the next 20. It is a humbling and exhilarating responsibility” (February 2020).