Frontline Health Workers Should Be Prioritized For Any SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine, International Council Of Nurses Says

Reuters: Health workers should be top priority for vaccines — nurses’ group

“Nurses and other health workers must be top priority for the first COVID-19 vaccines, especially as they are often left without enough protection against the virus in their frontline jobs, the International Council of Nurses said on Monday. … WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said last week that it was drawing up a framework to ensure ‘fair and equitable access’ would give priority to three groups including frontline workers such as medics and the police…” (Mantovani, 7/27).