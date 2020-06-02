WHO Denies Reports SARS-CoV-2 Losing Potency, Warns Pandemic Interrupting Essential Health Services, Increasing Antimicrobial Resistance Due To Widespread Use Of Antibiotics

Reuters: WHO and other experts say no evidence of coronavirus losing potency

“World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency…” (Kelland et al., 6/1).

Reuters: WHO will decide on its hydroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours

“The World Health Organization (WHO) should have enough information in 24 hours to decide whether to continue suspending its trial of hydroxychloroquine for use against coronavirus, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday…” (Mason/Kelland, 6/1).

U.N. News: COVID-19 disrupting services to treat non-communicable diseases, WHO survey finds

“The fight against COVID-19 has severely disrupted services to prevent and treat cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which kill more than 40 million people each year, according to a new survey published on Monday by the World Health Organization (WHO)…” (6/1).

Washington Post: Experts dispute reports that coronavirus is becoming less lethal

“…Michael Ryan, a top official with the World Health Organization, … said Monday during an online news conference that ‘we need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that all of a sudden the virus by its own volition has now decided to be less pathogenic. That is not the case at all.’ The consensus among other experts interviewed Monday is that the clinical findings in Italy likely do not reflect any change in the virus itself…” (Achenbach et al., 6/1).

Xinhua: WHO warns of disturbing rates of antimicrobial resistance during COVID-19 pandemic

“The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the world is ‘losing its ability’ to use critically important antimicrobial medicines. Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, the WHO chief said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased use of antibiotics, which ultimately will lead to higher bacterial resistance rates…” (6/2).