Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Begins In S. Africa As Continent Seeks Equitable Access To Any Vaccine; Racial Bias In European Lockdown Policing, Report Says; More Than 226K Dead Of COVID-19 In PAHO Region; Yemen Needs More Aid Funding; Virus Hit Nursing Homes Hard In Canada

AFRICA

Reuters: South Africa rolls out continent’s first trials for COVID-19 vaccine (Heiberg, 6/24).

VOA News: Africa Seeks Equitable Access to Any COVID-19 Vaccine (Marks, 6/24).

ASIA

ABC (Australia): Coronavirus fears leave pregnant PNG women at risk despite nation’s low infection rate (Whiting, 6/24).

AP: New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge (Ghosal, 6/25).

The Hill: India reports single-day record 16,000 new coronavirus cases (Deese, 6/24).

New Humanitarian: Afghanistan’s missing coronavirus patients: Women (Glinski, 6/24).

Washington Post: Coronavirus sweeps through Afghanistan’s security forces (George et al., 6/25).

Xinhua: China’s daily nucleic acid testing capacity tops 3 mln: official (6/24).

EUROPE

The Guardian: Policing of European Covid-19 lockdowns shows racial bias — report (Boffey, 6/24).

Washington Post: Hit Hard by Coronavirus, Russia Holds a Mostly Mask-Free Victory Parade (Higgins, 6/24).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Peru giving up on virus measures in face of sinking economy (Briceño/Weissenstein, 6/24).

The Atlantic: Coronavirus: Thousands of Burials Across Latin America (Taylor, 6/24).

Reuters: WHO director for Americas says 226,000 have died of COVID-19 in region (Boadle/Barrera, 6/24).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: U.N. aid chief: Yemen will fall off a cliff if no new funds (Lederer, 6/24).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: COVID-19 in Iran: round 2 (Venkatesan, July 2020).

NPR: Israel’s Government Wants Spy Agency To Resume COVID-19 Tracing. Spy Chief Objects (Estrin, 6/24).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: U.S. coronavirus cases at highest level since April (Johnson/Hellmann, 6/24).

New York Times: How the Virus Won (Watkins et al., 6/25).

POLITICO: How U.S. Prisons Became Ground Zero for Covid-19 (Thomas, 6/25).

Reuters: Approval of Trump’s coronavirus response sinks to lowest on record amid surge in cases: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Kahn, 6/24).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Lays Bare Poor Conditions in Canada’s Nursing Homes (Vieira, 6/24).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cases Are Accelerating Across U.S. (Krouse et al., 6/24).

Washington Post: Coronavirus deaths lag behind surging infections but may catch up soon (Bernstein, 6/24).