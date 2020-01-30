Friends Of Global Fight Infographic Depicts Impacts Of U.S. $1.56B Global Fund Investment

Friends of the Global Fight: INFOGRAPHIC: What does $1.56 billion buy?

Friends of the Global Fight released an infographic depicting the impacts of a $1.56 billion investment in the Global Fund by the U.S. According to the post, “Maintaining a $1.56 billion appropriation for fiscal year 2021 would equal a $4.68 billion U.S. contribution over the three-year Replenishment cycle and ensure that other donors follow through on their commitments” (1/29).