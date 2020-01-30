menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Friends Of Global Fight Infographic Depicts Impacts Of U.S. $1.56B Global Fund Investment

Jan 30, 2020

Friends of the Global Fight: INFOGRAPHIC: What does $1.56 billion buy?
Friends of the Global Fight released an infographic depicting the impacts of a $1.56 billion investment in the Global Fund by the U.S. According to the post, “Maintaining a $1.56 billion appropriation for fiscal year 2021 would equal a $4.68 billion U.S. contribution over the three-year Replenishment cycle and ensure that other donors follow through on their commitments” (1/29).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.