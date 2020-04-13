WHO Warns Of Premature Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions, Takes Other Actions; U.N. SG Calls On Religious Leaders To Unite Against Pandemic

The Guardian: Declare abortion a public health issue during pandemic, WHO urged

“The World Health Organization is being urged to declare abortion an essential health service during the coronavirus pandemic. In guidance notes issued last week, the WHO advised all governments to identify and prioritize the health services each believed essential, listing reproductive health services as an example. Clinical guidelines published by the organization last month said that women’s right to sexual and reproductive healthcare ‘should be respected irrespective of Covid-19 status, including access to contraception and safe abortion’…” (Ford, 4/10).

Reuters: WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again

“The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been ‘reactivated’ rather than the patients being re-infected…” (Nebehay, 4/11).

Reuters: WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

“The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries on Friday to be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and voiced alarm it was taking hold in Africa. The United Nations agency would like to see an easing, but at the same time ‘lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence,’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference…” (Nebehay/Revill, 4/10).

U.N. News: U.N. health agency working on strategies to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with countries on strategies to ‘gradually and safely’ ease stay-at-home restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus, agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists on Friday, though he cautioned against any sudden action…” (4/10).

U.N. News: U.N chief calls on religious leaders to unite in the fight against COVID-19

“Religious leaders of all faiths are being urged by the U.N. Secretary-General to join forces and work for peace around the world and focus on the common battle to defeat COVID-19…” (4/11).