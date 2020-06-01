FDA Approves Artesunate For Injection To Treat Severe Malaria

CDC: FDA Approval of Artesunate for Injection for Treatment of Severe Malaria

“Artesunate for InjectionTM was approved by the FDA on May 26, 2020 for treatment of severe malaria. … Previously, the only intravenous (IV) antimalarial available to treat severe malaria in the United States was investigational IV artesunate solely available from CDC through an expanded-use investigational new drug (IND) protocol. With FDA approval, and soon, commercial availability, hospitals will be able to stock IV artesunate for immediate treatment of patients with severe malaria to prevent poor outcomes such as death. Until Artesunate for Injection is commercially available, CDC will continue to make IV artesunate available through the IND protocol…” (5/28).