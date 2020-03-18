Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Christian Science Monitor: A pandemic’s generous responders

Editorial Board

“In a pandemic, everyone is a responder, even if he or she is self-isolating. Yet for many people during the coronavirus outbreak, the response has been outward. According to the research group Candid, global giving to combat the outbreak and deal with the economic fallout has reached $1.3 billion in a matter of weeks. That’s far higher than for recent disasters such as the Australian bushfires or the 2014 Ebola outbreak. The current tally of private charity may be low compared with what governments are spending. But it comes with a number of differences that will probably make a difference. For one, it shows the spirit of generosity remains high despite the gloom of contagion and predictions of long lockdowns. And it speaks to a confidence that the virus and its effects can be licked by the creativity and nimbleness of charities and foundations. … So far, the bulk of giving is from big donors, such as South Korea tech companies or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The World Health Organization along with a few partners set up a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. … Giving fills many of the gaps left in government response to the virus. At a time when people think the world is going to pieces, generosity helps them feel whole again” (3/17).

The Atlantic: The Doctor Who Had to Innovate or Else

Conor Friedersdorf, staff writer at the Atlantic (3/18).

Forbes: COVID-19 Coronavirus And Tuberculosis: We Need A Damage Control Plan

Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health, director of global health, and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre at McGill University (3/17).

The Guardian: Coronavirus gives us a terrifying glimpse of the future — and highlights a chilling paradox

Jeff Sparrow, columnist at the Guardian Australia (3/17).

The Hill: The risk of fracture: Coronavirus in the Middle East

R. David Harden, managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group (3/17).

The Hill: China and the WHO’s chief: Hold them both accountable for pandemic

Bradley A. Thayer, professor of political science at the University of Texas-San Antonio and author, and Lianchao Han, vice president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and cofounder of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars (3/17).

The Lancet: Preparedness is essential for malaria-endemic regions during the COVID-19 pandemic

Jigang Wang of ShenZhen People’s Hospital, the Artemisinin Research Center and the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and colleagues (3/16).

New York Times: Cancel. The. Olympics.

Jules Boykoff, professor of political science at Pacific University (3/18).

New York Times: The Coronavirus Is Here to Stay, So What Happens Next?

Ezekiel J. Emanuel, chairman of the department of medical ethics and health policy, Susan Ellenberg, professor of biostatistics, and Michael Levy, professor of epidemiology, all at the University of Pennsylvania (3/17).

New York Times: Drug Companies Will Make a Killing From Coronavirus

Mariana Mazzucato, professor at University College London and author, and Azzi Momenghalibaf, senior program officer at the Open Society Public Health Program (3/18).

New York Times: I’m a Doctor in Italy. We Have Never Seen Anything Like This.

Marco Pavesi, anesthesiologist (3/18).

New York Times: I’m a Doctor in Britain. We’re Heading Into the Abyss.

Jessica Potter, respiratory specialist in Britain’s National Health Service and member of EveryDoctor (3/18).

Project Syndicate: A Silent Hero of the Coronavirus Crisis

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, professor of economics at Yale University (3/17).

Project Syndicate: Listening to the Pandemic

Federica Mogherini, former high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, vice president of the European Commission, and Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation (3/17).

STAT: A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data

John P.A. Ioannidis, professor at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford’s Meta-Research Innovation Center (3/17).

Washington Post: China’s coronavirus propaganda campaign is putting lives at risk

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (3/18).