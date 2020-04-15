Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bloomberg: Coronavirus Chaos Is the IMF’s Biggest Test Ever

Clive Crook, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (4/14).

Bloomberg: Trump’s Funding Cut Won’t Fix the WHO’s Problems

David Fickling, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (4/15).

Financial Times: Only victory in Africa can end the pandemic everywhere

18 African and European leaders (4/14).

Foreign Policy: We Can Make the Post-Coronavirus World a Much Less Violent Place

Robert Muggah, founder of the Igarapé Institute and SecDev Group and author, and Steven Pinker, Johnstone family professor of psychology at Harvard University and author (4/14).

Foreign Policy: How to Stop a Looming Food Crisis

Maximo Torero, chief economist of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (4/14).

The Hill: Is Iran on the brink of a coronavirus coup?

A.J. Caschetta, Ginsburg-Ingerman fellow at the Middle East Forum and principal lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology (4/14).

New York Times: Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America

Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee for president (4/12).

New York Times: Letters to the Editor: Critiques of Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Plan

Karen L. Hoover, retired internist, Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, and others (4/14).

New York Times: Who Is Immune to the Coronavirus?

Marc Lipsitch, professor in the Departments of Epidemiology and Immunology and Infectious Diseases and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (4/13).

Project Syndicate: Avoiding a COVID-19 Migration Crisis

Md. Shahidul Haque, senior fellow at North South University in Dhaka (4/14).

TIME: I Helped Fight the Ebola Outbreak in Liberia. Here’s What It Takes to Conquer a Pandemic

Jerry Brown, CEO of JFK Medical Center in Monrovia, Liberia (4/14).

TIME: Samantha Power: How the COVID-19 Era Will Change National Security Forever

Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2013 to 2017 and author (4/14).

Washington Post: The science is challenging. But we should be hopeful for a covid-19 vaccine or drug

Editorial Board (4/14).

Washington Post: National governments have gone big. The IMF and World Bank need to do the same

Gordon Brown, British prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and chancellor of the exchequer from 1997 to 2007, and Lawrence H. Summers, professor at and past president of Harvard University, U.S. Treasury secretary from 1999 to 2001, and economic adviser to President Barack Obama from 2009 through 2010 (4/14).

Washington Post: Taiwan must participate in the WHO. Global health is too important to play politics

John Pomfret, author and former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing (4/14).

Washington Post: Other countries ponder when to reopen. Iran is already doing it

Jason Rezaian, writer for Global Opinions at the Washington Post (4/14).