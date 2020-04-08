Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Wall Street Journal: Billionaires Have Their Uses

Editorial Board (4/7).

Devex: Opinion: Elections and COVID-19 — what we learned from Ebola

Anthony Banbury, president and CEO of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (4/8).

Financial Times: How to marshal a crowd to launch a moonshot against Covid-19

Anjana Ahuja, contributing writer on science for the Financial Times and visiting lecturer in science journalism at City University in London (4/7).

Financial Times: We must focus attention on our next steps

Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times (4/7).

The Hill: People with disabilities are the forgotten vulnerable community in the age of COVID-19

Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), first person with quadriplegia to serve in the House of Representatives, and Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation (4/7).

New York Times: Boris Johnson vs. the Coronavirus

Katy Balls, deputy political editor of the Spectator (4/7).

New York Times: Pharmaceutical Profits and Public Health Are Not Incompatible

Daniel Hemel, assistant professor at the University of Chicago Law School, and Lisa Larrimore Ouellette, associate professor at Stanford Law School (4/8).

New York Times: Trump Is the Wartime President We Have (Not the One We Need)

Susan E. Rice, national security adviser from 2013 to 2017 and former United States ambassador to the United Nations (4/7).

New York Times: A Billion People Live in Slums. Can They Survive the Virus?

Lee W. Riley, Eva Raphael, and Robert Snyder, all epidemiologists (4/8).

POLITICO: Now’s Not the Time for Isolationism

Michèle A. Flournoy, cofounder and managing partner of WestExec Advisors, and Lisa O. Monaco, partner at O’Melveny & Myers and principal at WestExec Advisors (4/8).

Project Syndicate: Can Latin America Afford to Fight COVID-19?

Alejandro Izquierdo, principal research technical leader, and Martin Ardanaz, fiscal and municipal management specialist, both at the Inter-American Development Bank (4/7).

Project Syndicate: Will COVID-19 Derail the African Century?

Michael Wilkerson, CEO of Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation and Board chair of Atlas Mara (4/7).

STAT: Misinformation about an outbreak like Covid-19 is important public health data

Laurent Hébert-Dufresne, assistant professor of computer science at the University of Vermont and core faculty member of the Vermont Complex Systems Center, and Vicky Chuqiao Yang, Peters scholar and Omidyar fellow at the Santa Fe Institute (4/7).

USA TODAY: Coronavirus: In times of disease, divisions always fester

Joel M. Zinberg, associate clinical professor of surgery at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine (4/8).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Finds the Weak Spots in U.S. Health Security

Jason Riley, member of the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board (4/7).

Wall Street Journal: The Coronavirus Threat South of the Border

Walter Russell Mead, James Clarke Chace professor of foreign affairs and the humanities at Bard College, the Ravenel B. Curry III distinguished fellow in strategy and statesmanship at the Hudson Institute, and Global View columnist at the Wall Street Journal (4/6).

Washington Post: Four ways U.S. intelligence efforts should change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Glenn S. Gerstell, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Michael Morell, contributing columnist to the Washington Post and former deputy director and twice acting director of the CIA (4/7).

Washington Post: Trump gutted his personnel office. Now it’s doomed to fail when we need it most

Rudy Mehrbani, senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and senior adviser at Democracy Fund Voice (4/7).

Washington Post: The coronavirus crisis is turning Americans in both parties against China

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (4/8).