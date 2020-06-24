menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss DFID Merger, Gender Data, WHO, Corruption In Aid Sector

Jun 24, 2020

Devex: How to make the DFID merger work
Simon Gill, managing director of the Overseas Development Institute (6/23).

Devex: Who killed DFID?
Phil Mason, former member of the U.K. Overseas Development Administration and Department for International Development (6/24).

Devex: 6 ways to work with tech companies to advance gender data
Samhir Vasdev, program and partner manager for the Global Impact Partnerships team at Facebook (6/24).

Nature: Getting out of the World Health Organization might not be as easy as Trump thinks
Editorial Board (6/23).

New Humanitarian: We know more about fraud and abuse in aid. It’s time to stop it
Oliver May, consultant at Deloitte (6/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.