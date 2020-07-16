menu

Devex Examines Data Showing Impact Of AusAID, DFAT Merger, Reports On NGOs’ Claims U.K. Government Misrepresenting Consultations On DFID, FCO Merger

Jul 16, 2020

Devex: Data insights into DFAT’s changing funding priorities
“This November will be the seventh anniversary of the merger between AusAID and [the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)], but it is only now that the data is showing the impact of this shift. Devex has analyzed this data to bring you the key insights…” (Cornish, 7/15).

Devex: NGOs accuse government of misrepresenting DFID merger talks
“The United Kingdom’s NGO network has urged the government to ‘stop misrepresenting’ meetings it has had with charities about the coronavirus response as consultations on the upcoming development department merger. Bond, which represents over 400 internationally focused U.K. organizations, said there has been no consultation on the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and that the government has ‘consistently conflated’ discussions about the pandemic response with meetings that have not happened…” (Worley, 7/16).

