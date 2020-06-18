menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss DFID Merger, Race Issues Within Aid Sector, Global Malaria, Prioritizing Children In Development

Jun 18, 2020

Devex: The hustle — white saviors and hashtag activism
Angela Bruce-Raeburn, regional advocacy director for Africa at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (6/12).

Devex: On the abolition of DFID
Clare Short, DFID’s founding secretary of state (6/16).

Foreign Policy: Malaria May Still Be 2020’s Biggest Killer
Tim Hirschel-Burns, J.D. candidate at Yale Law School (6/12).

The Guardian: The aid sector must do more to tackle its white supremacy problem
Anonymous, international aid worker who has worked at a senior level for U.N. agencies and NGOs for a decade (6/15).

The Guardian: DfID is a world leader in tackling poverty. Our international standing is weakened without it
Mikaela Gavas, co-director of development cooperation in Europe and senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development (CGD), and Rachael Calleja, CGD senior research associate (6/17).

Project Syndicate: Sustainable Development Starts with Children
Helen Clark, Board chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH) (6/17).

The Telegraph: DfID reform was long overdue
Editorial Board (6/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.