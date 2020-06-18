Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss DFID Merger, Race Issues Within Aid Sector, Global Malaria, Prioritizing Children In Development

Devex: The hustle — white saviors and hashtag activism

Angela Bruce-Raeburn, regional advocacy director for Africa at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (6/12).

Devex: On the abolition of DFID

Clare Short, DFID’s founding secretary of state (6/16).

Foreign Policy: Malaria May Still Be 2020’s Biggest Killer

Tim Hirschel-Burns, J.D. candidate at Yale Law School (6/12).

The Guardian: The aid sector must do more to tackle its white supremacy problem

Anonymous, international aid worker who has worked at a senior level for U.N. agencies and NGOs for a decade (6/15).

The Guardian: DfID is a world leader in tackling poverty. Our international standing is weakened without it

Mikaela Gavas, co-director of development cooperation in Europe and senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development (CGD), and Rachael Calleja, CGD senior research associate (6/17).

Project Syndicate: Sustainable Development Starts with Children

Helen Clark, Board chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH) (6/17).

The Telegraph: DfID reform was long overdue

Editorial Board (6/17).