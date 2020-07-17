WHO Expresses Concern Over Growing Ebola Outbreak In DRC, Calls For International Support

New York Times: WHO Asks for Help Fighting Growing Ebola Outbreak

“The World Health Organization raised the alarm Thursday about a growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and warned of an imminent shortage of funds to fight the deadly disease. The organization said that 56 cases have been reported in Equator Province, which is greater than the total number of cases recorded in the province’s last outbreak in 2018. Efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic have complicated the response to the Ebola outbreak, according to Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa…” (Waldstein, 7/16).

