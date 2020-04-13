New Ebola Cases Emerge In DRC As Outbreak’s End Was To Be Declared; Concerns Increase About Country’s Ability To Address Ebola Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Reuters: Congo records second Ebola death in days: WHO

“Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni…” (Holland/Kambale, 4/12).

AP: Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle the coronavirus

“Congo has been battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed thousands of people for more than 18 months, and now it must also face a new scourge: the coronavirus pandemic. Ebola has left those living in the country’s east weary and fearful, and, just as they were preparing to declare an end to the outbreak, a new case popped up. Now, they will now have to manage both threats at once. … In Congo, [coronavirus] could spread unchecked in a country that has endured decades of conflict, where corruption has left the population largely impoverished despite mineral wealth, and where mistrust of authority is so entrenched that health workers have been killed during the Ebola outbreak. It’s also unclear how forthcoming international support will be at a time when the whole world is battling the coronavirus…” (Petesch et al., 4/11).

