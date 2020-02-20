Drugs Targeting Immune Cells May Help Treat Cerebral Malaria, NIH Study Shows
“Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found evidence that specific immune cells may play a key role in the devastating effects of cerebral malaria, a severe form of malaria that mainly affects young children. The results, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, suggest that drugs targeting T cells may be effective in treating the disease…” (2/18).