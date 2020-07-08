Investigational Long-Acting Form Of HIV Prevention Drug More Effective Than Daily Oral Pill Among MSM, Transgender Women, NIH Study Shows

NIH: Long-acting injectable form of HIV prevention outperforms daily pill in NIH study

“A pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) regimen containing an investigational long-acting form of the HIV drug cabotegravir injected once every 8 weeks was more effective than daily oral Truvada at preventing HIV acquisition among cisgender men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health…” (7/7).