NIH Halts 2 Studies Of Hydroxychloroquine, Saying Drug Likely Ineffective As Treatment For Novel Coronavirus

Jun 22, 2020

New York Times: Federal Agency Halts Studies of Hydroxychloroquine, Drug Trump Promoted
“The National Institutes of Health said Saturday that it had stopped two clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that President Trump promoted to treat and prevent the coronavirus, one because the drug was unlikely to be effective and the other because not enough patients signed up to participate…” (Thomas, 6/20).

Additional coverage NIH’s cessation of hydroxychloroquine clinical trials is available from CNBC, CNN, The Hill, NPR, and POLITICO.

