DRC’s Beni Health Zone Sees Resurgence In Ebola Cases; Health Workers Face Challenges Of Violence, Misinformation

CIDRAP News: Cases traced to Mabalako still fueling DRC Ebola outbreak

“A known transmission chain from Ayola health zone in Mabalako, a town in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is linked to a resurgence of Ebola in Beni health zone, which hadn’t seen an Ebola case in 29 days, and new cases in Musienene health zone, where no cases had been reported for 132 days…” (Soucheray, 1/15).

PBS NewsHour: How war and misinformation are complicating the DRC’s Ebola battle

“An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has plagued Democratic Republic of Congo for nearly a year and a half, with more than 3,000 people getting sick and 2,000 dead. Major medical advances in prevention and treatment have kept the disease’s toll from rising, but ongoing war — and attacks on medical teams — have forced the response to a standstill. Special correspondent Monica Villamizar reports…” (Villamizar, 1/15).

