Donor Government Funding For HIV In LMICs Down In 2019 From Previous Year, KFF/UNAIDS Report Shows

Jul 23, 2020

POZ: HIV Funding From Donor Governments Is Nearly the Same as a Decade Ago
“Last year, governments donated $7.8 billion in funds to battle HIV in low- and middle-income countries, which represents [an almost] $200 million reduction from the previous year and is nearly the same amount from a decade ago, according to a new report from Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). … [I]n 2019, the United States donated $5.7 billion, making it the largest donor relative to its size…” (Straube, 7/22).

