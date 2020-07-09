HIV Funding Declining; Devex Interviews amfAR Vice President About HIV/AIDS Disparities; Religious Leaders In Kenya Aim To Reduce Stigma; Other News From AIDS 2020 Conference

Devex: HIV funding is dwindling. Who will fill the gap?

“The world is off-track not just on HIV targets, but also on HIV financing. As the novel coronavirus continues to squeeze government budgets, experts note there are more questions and uncertainties on the future of HIV funding. HIV funding declined in 2019, with donor government disbursements at $7.8 billion, according to the latest report by the Kaiser Family Foundation published this week during AIDS 2020. … Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at KFF, told Devex in an email that before COVID-19 there were hopes that low- and middle-income countries could increase their HIV financing, and that several countries have done so, while external funding continues to play a role. But COVID-19 has thrown off course these calculations…” (Ravelo, 7/8).

