Humanitarian Aid From Top Donors Down As U.N. Appeals Increase Amid Pandemic, Analysis Shows

AP: AP Exclusive: Aid from top donors drops even as need soars

“A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world’s largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain: Funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year. The analysis by the U.K.-based Development Initiatives, obtained in advance by the Associated Press, offers a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult to track world of aid…” (Anna, 7/22).

SciDev.Net: Aid plummets as U.N. calls for US$10bil in COVID-19 relief

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demands for humanitarian aid by 25 percent against a backdrop of already plummeting financial support, a new report reveals. Appeals to the United Nations in 2019 reached record highs of US$30.4 billion, while aid funding dropped for the first time in seven years, down $1.6 billion…” (Jack, 7/22).