Disagreement Over WHO Impacting U.N. Security Council, Russian Media Reports; U.S. Continues To Work With WHO 2 Weeks After Trump Declares U.S. Terminating Relationship

Reuters: Disagreement on WHO hindering U.N. Security Council conference: RIA

“Russia said on Wednesday that differences between other nations over the role of the World Health Organization have delayed a video conference being organized between the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, the RIA news agency reported…” (Kiselyova/Tétrault-Farber, 6/17).

Wall Street Journal: U.S. Work With WHO Continues, Weeks After Trump’s Vow to Quit

“More than two weeks after President Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the World Health Organization, his government remains a member of the U.N. agency and continues to coordinate with it, raising hopes among agency officials the U.S. may not follow through. The WHO has received no notice clarifying the U.S. government’s plans since May 29, when President Trump told reporters ‘we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization’…” (Hinshaw/Donati, 6/16).