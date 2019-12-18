Devex Examines Implications Of DFID, FCO Merger, Reports On DFID Official’s Criticism Of E.U. Aid Rules

Devex: What happens when an aid department is folded?

“…Civil society groups fear that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could follow through on his earlier calls to merge DFID and FCO now that he has won a Conservative majority. … If the merger goes ahead, it would not be the first country to undergo such a shift. Devex spoke to experts in Canada, Australia, and Norway, where aid agencies have already been merged with their foreign affairs ministries, to find out what impact it had…” (Young-Powell, 12/18).

Devex: DFID official criticizes E.U. for ‘condescending’ rules on tied aid

“A senior aid official from the United Kingdom has criticized the European Union for its ‘condescending’ policy of channeling humanitarian assistance through E.U. entities. The comments come as U.K.-based NGOs are set to lose their eligibility for E.U. aid funding, some of which is reserved for organizations headquartered within the E.U., after the country leaves the bloc in January. By contrast, E.U. NGOs will retain eligibility for U.K. funding as it no longer formally ties aid, although most of its aid contracts still go to U.K. organizations…” (Chadwick, 12/17).