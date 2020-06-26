Experts Raise Concerns About Staff Departures Amid DFID, FCO Merger

The Guardian: DFID merger: experts warn of brain drain and damage to U.K.’s global standing

“Aid experts have warned of a brain drain of senior staff from the Department for International Development when it merges with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which could damage the U.K.’s international standing. Downing Street is facing growing anger from DFID staff over the timing of the merger announcement last week, and the manner in which it was done. The merger had been long trailed, but was announced without union consultation and with many staff finding out from the media…” (McVeigh, 6/25).